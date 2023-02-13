Affidavit: Four indicted in connection with robbery, 'waterboarding-style torture' of victim at Beaumont apartment complex

The victim's head was forced under a running faucet during the assault.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two men and two women could soon stand trial in connection with the robbery and what an affidavit calls "waterboarding style-torture" of a man at a Beaumont apartment complex.

Equatta Young Weatherall, Louis Franklin, Rebekah Foyil, and Stephen Adams are all charged with aggravated robbery and "aggravated kidnapping affiliate" in connection with the 2023 crime, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The incident happened on February 13, 2023. Beaumont Police responded to the Autumn Oaks Apartments shortly after 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an assault. The apartments are located at 3190 Eastex Freeway.

Officers spoke with the victim who had been badly beaten on the face and body for several hours, according to the affidavit. Both of the victim's eyes were swollen shut and he had a "large swelling" across his forehead.

Police said the victim identified Weatherall, Franklin, Foyil and Adams as his assailants.

The victim told police Franklin and Adams dragged him from one apartment to their apartment against his will and began punching him in the face. He then told police he fell and Franklin and Adams began kicking him in the face.

Adams allegedly stomped on the victim's face with steel-toe boots.

Following the assault, the victim the suspects took his wallet and cell phone from his pockets and demanded his banking information regarding his disability money, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told officers Weatherall and Foyil were kicking him on the head while he was on the ground. He said Franklin and Adams tied his hands behind his back and dragged him to the shower.

Once he was dragged into the shower, Franklin and Adams allegedly forced the victim's head under a running faucet, in what an affidavit calls "waterboarding-style torture." The suspects also reportedly demanded the pin code to the victim's phone.

Weatherall, Franklin, Foyil, and Adams are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $400,000 bonds.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.