Small Business Administration offering assistance to individuals, businesses impacted by January storms, tornadoes

A disaster loan outreach center and a business recovery center will open at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from March 27 through April 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — An outreach center is opening up in Orange for a limited time only to help individuals and businesses impacted by the severe weather that touched down in Southeast Texas in January 2023.

An EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County on January 24, 2023. The severe weather damaged and destroyed many homes.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a disaster loan outreach center and a business recovery center at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from Monday, March 27, 2023 through Saturday, April 1, 2023.

From Monday through Friday, the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following centers to answer questions about SBAʼs disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each applicant complete their electronic loan application,” said U.S. Small Business Administration Director Tanya N. Garfield.

No appointment is necessary.

SBA customer service representatives may also refer small business owners to the Texas Small Business Development Center advisors who can provide assistance on a wide variety of matters, according to a news release from the SBA.

These matters can help business owners re-establish operations, overcome the effects of the disaster and plan for their future.

“Services include assessing business working capital needs, evaluating the business's strength, cash flow projections, and most importantly, a review of options with the business owner to help them evaluate their alternatives and make decisions that are appropriate for their situation,” said San Jacinto College Small Business Development Center Director Herbert Hildebrand.



Businesses of all sizes and private non-profit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, according to the release.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from happening in the future.