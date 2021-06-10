Accused armed robber of chicken restaurant in Port Arthur indicted, charged with aggravated robbery

The robbery turned deadly for one of two suspects at the Church's Chicken restaurant that Friday night.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officials are releasing more information about the lone surviving robbery suspect who was shot by an armed citizen at a Port Arthur fast-food restaurant.

An aggravated robbery happened on Friday, October 1 at a Church's Chicken restaurant that’s located at 1849 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur.

The robbery turned deadly for one of two men who were allegedly robbing the Church's Chicken restaurant that Friday night.

Police identified the two armed robbery suspects as 33-year-old Desmond Ingram Jr., and Richardo Guient, 33, both of Port Arthur.

The two suspects entered the restaurant with face masks and handguns, according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses said the two forced employees to the back of the building at gunpoint to open a safe and remove cash.

A man in the drive-thru saw the robbery happening, the affidavit says. The citizen armed himself with a handgun, approached the drive-thru window, and shot both suspects, according to the affidavit.

Several shots were fired and both suspects were injured before they left the scene.

Ingram was shot multiple times and hospitalized for his injuries received during the alleged aggravated robbery. Guient was later pronounced dead by health officials.

A short period after the robbery, Port Arthur Police received a call about a gunshot victim in an apartment building near the Church’s Chicken restaurant.

The victim was later identified as Ingram. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach area and was uncooperative with police as they tried to gather information from him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Video from the robbery revealed that Ingram was wearing the same clothing as one of the suspects that was shot while committing the robbery at Church's Chicken.

After Ingram was medically released from the hospital, he was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with aggravated robbery. Ingram is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Ingram was indicted Wednesday, Oct. 20, by a Jefferson County grand jury for aggravated robbery.

Detectives also identified the driver of the getaway vehicle for the Church's Chicken robbery as 40-year-old Justin Cunningham. He was stopped by Nederland Police for a traffic stop a short period after the robbery. Cunningham was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Hardin County.