Beaumont woman indicted, accused of fleeing scene after hitting, killing 70-year-old man

According to police, the suspect admitted to hitting the pedestrian and then fleeing the scene when she was being questioned.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont woman was indicted on Wednesday after an April auto-pedestrian accident left one man dead.

(Editors note: The above video is from an April 26, 2021 newscast.)

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up indictment for "accident involving injury or death" to Shelby Mone Douglas after the death of 70-year-old Russell Guillory.

Douglas was arrested April 25, 2021, after being connected to a fatal early morning hit-and-run, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Beaumont police responded to a call at the 1800 block of South Major Drive and Frazier Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m., regarding a possible hit-and-run. The responding officer was told a victim was lying in the middle of the street.

The officer was also told that the vehicle involved was a dark colored SUV with a headlight out. On the way to the scene, the officer spotted a 2015 Chevy Tahoe matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

Douglas was identified as the driver of the Tahoe and was detained for her alleged involvement in the hit-and-run. When she was being questioned, Douglas admitted to hitting Guillory and then fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.

Douglas was transported to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. Once she was cleared, she was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and released to jail staff.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.