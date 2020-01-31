JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman after her family expressed concerns for her safety.

Valerie Rana Garcia, 36, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Beaumont, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a news release. Her family reported her missing.

She is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Holmes said Garcia has ties to Jefferson, Chambers and Harris Counties as well as Mobile, Alabama.

Anyone with information or who knows where Garcia is located should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 835-8411.

