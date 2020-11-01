MANY, La. — Louisiana State Police issued a endangered/missing child advisory for a newborn baby taken from Sabine Medical Center in Many, Louisiana around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The baby girl was born at 1 a.m. with a life-threatening condition, officials say.

The baby and mother both had intravenous drip feeds (IVs) connected at time they left the medical center located at 240 Highland Drive, Many, LA.

The parents, Shaun Levy and Brittany Parrie left the hospital, with the newborn, in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade, officials say.

Police believe the licence plate displayed was a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a personalized Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793).

Levy recently registered the vehicle in Alabama on Jan. 7, 2020, officials say. This means it is possible that the Texas plate is still on the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-256-9241, the Sabine Parish CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Office at 318-590-9475, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

Louisiana State Police full release..

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Many Police Department.

The advisory is for a newborn baby that was taken from Sabine Medical Center, 240 Highland Drive, Many, LA.

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:55 a.m. The female newborn was born early this morning around 1:00 a.m., with a life-threatening condition, and was set to be transported to a hospital in Shreveport for medical intervention.

The parents, Shaun Levy (W/M 39 yoa) and Brittany Parrie (W/F 28 yoa) left the hospital, with the newborn, in a black 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

The Cadillac may be displaying a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a personalized Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793).

Levy recently registered the vehicle in Alabama on January 7, 2020, so it is possible the Texas plate is still displayed on the vehicle. Levy is to be considered armed and dangerous. Baby Levy and Parrie both had intravenous drip feeds (IVs) connected at time of departure.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-256-9241, the Sabine Parish CID (Criminal Investigations Division) Office at 318-590-9475, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.

