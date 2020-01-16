ANAHUAC, Texas — Officials are looking for a 76-year-old missing man from Anahuac.

A post from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office says Mario Delacruz is missing, and has dementia.

He was last seen Wednesday around 3 p.m. near the Anahuac airport on Highway 61. He was driving a dark blue 2011 Chevrolet pickup with license plate KHZ0533.

Delacruz is pictured second from left in a photo shared by the office.

