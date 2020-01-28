FANNETT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old Fannett man.

Kenneth Lee Wilson, 62, was last seen riding a white bicycle with blue lettering or a blue bicycle more than a month ago on December 23, 2019, near Craigen Road and Highway 124 according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The bike was a multi-geared bike like a mountain bike or a “10-speed” the release said.

Wilson is described as being a 5’08” tall 170 lb white male with a thin build. He has receding grey hair and green eyes and his nose is bent to the left the release said.

He has tattoos of a longhorn bull with a Texas Map on his right outer bicep and a redbird with “Ken and Beverly” on his right outer forearm.

If you have seen Wilson or know where he is please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

