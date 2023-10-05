2 injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler, IH-10 eastbound near Smith Road in Fannett shut down

DPS Troopers say that the drivers were traveling at an unsafe speed and due to the weather, hydroplaned into the south ditch separately.

FANNETT, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left two injured Wednesday.

It happened on Interstate Highway 10 east near the 840-mile marker in the Fannett area in Jefferson County, according to a news release from DPS.



The preliminary investigation reveals that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, a Chevrolet Malibu and a GMC Yukon were both traveling east.

Troopers say that the drivers were traveling at an unsafe speed and due to the weather, hydroplaned into the south ditch separately.

Because of this, traffic became congested.

Troopers say a driver of a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was also driving at an unsafe speed and also traveled off the road into the south ditch, striking both vehicles.

The semi-trailer struck the driver of the Malibu, who was standing outside the vehicle.



The driver of the Malibu and their passenger were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the Yukon and the semi-trailer were not injured.

Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of IH-10 eastbound near Smith Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday to clean up the fuel spill and wreckage.

As of 7:30 p.m., lanes are still closed. Officials say they anticipate the freeway will be closed several hours.

Traffic is being diverted on FM 365.



This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.