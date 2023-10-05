Jefferson County Drainage District 6 engineers ensure area homes should be safe from major flooding

During storms, engineers keep a watchful eye on rainfall levels, which tells them where exactly to send crews to monitor retention ponds and basins.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — After days of heavy rains, Southeast Texans are beginning to worry how safe their homes are from flooding as hurricane season approaches.

Engineers with Jefferson County Drainage District 6 are confident the work they put in all-year-round should keep homes safe.

During storms, engineers keep a watchful eye on rainfall levels, which tells them where exactly to send crews to monitor retention ponds and basins.

"He goes out and monitors retention basins that their gates are operating properly and makes sure the spillways are operating properly," said DD6 Chief Operating Officer Doug Canant.

This is done to make sure water doesn't hit the doors of residents.

"Come out, and monitor and make sure all the pipes are in working order. We should be good, I mean like I said, these ponds work really well in rains like this," said Crew Foreman Joey Rosetta.

Canant says when it rains hard, it's a good time to check in on their newer projects, which haven't been tested by a Southeast Texas rain storm.

"We've done eight or nine projects in the last two years, and some of them have been tested and others haven't. The first place, I am going to run is to the basins we put over on Washington Street," Canant said.

If levels reach too high, they have ways to let water flow to their open fields built to take on a lot of water.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...