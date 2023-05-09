'Attention internet sleuths': Beaumont Police asking for help locating family of woman whose skull was found in a field in 2016

"There has to be a mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt or child wondering where she is."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help in locating the family of a woman whose skull was found in an area field more than six years ago.

A construction crew found the skull of Rebecca Sue Meyer on September 21, 2016. Her skull was found in a field where South 23rd Street dead ends at the LNVA canal in Beaumont.

Meyer's skull was identified more than a year later through DNA records on October 5, 2017. At this time, it is unclear how or when she died.

Police have yet to find any of Meyer's family members and no missing person report matching her description has ever been filed, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Beaumont Police are asking the community for any information that could help them find Meyer's next of kin.

"There has to be a mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt or child wondering where she is," Beaumont Police said in a release.

Meyers, who is also known as Becky Burroughs, is described as a woman who has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She is said to have weighed 135 pounds.

While her driver's license from 2005 lists an Austin address, police believe she had been in the Beaumont area months before her death.

Meyers was last seen on August 31, 2009 near the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Highway 69 between Beaumont and Nederland, according to the release.

Police believe finding a family member may help them determine how Meyers died or at least bring closure to the family.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the location of Meyers' family or information on the case is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.