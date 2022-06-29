2 adults, 1 teen indicted, charged with murder in late March shooting at Beaumont apartments

The two adult suspects are behind bars on $1 million bonds.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted two adults and a juvenile Wednesday for a late March 2022 murder at a Beaumont apartment complex.



Ronald Babino was indicted for murder, Charles Verdine was indicted for first-degree murder, and a 16-year-old was indicted for murder in connection with the shooting death of Richard Shillow, 31, of Beaumont.



Beaumont Police responded to a shooting at the Virginia Estates Apartments in the city's south end on the morning of March 27, 2022. They found Richard Shillow suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he later died.

Security footage revealed two men walked up to Shillow's parked car, opened the passenger door of his vehicle, and fatally shot him, court documents say.

The footage showed two men running into a silver Infinity with paper tags on them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation, detectives received information alleging that the silver Infinity with identical suspects was involved in an auto theft of a GMC truck at Cardinal Drive and 4th Street.

The victim involved in the carjacking was able to track his vehicle by using his cell phone, which was left inside at the time of the theft. Officers located the stolen truck and tried to pull the driver over before a "lengthy" car chase started.

Two suspects stayed with the truck and were arrested while three of the suspects ran from the truck. The three suspects were captured with the assistance of a Beaumont Police K9, according to a 12News file story.

Two 14-year-old boys involved in the incident were initially charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading police on foot.

Babino later admitted to being the driver of the silver Infinity that was waiting for the suspects after the shooting.

Babino and Verdine are both behind bars with $1 million bonds.