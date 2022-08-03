Confessed serial killer being transported to stand trial in Texas after sentenced to death penalty in Oklahoma case

William Reece will stand trial for three murders in Brazoria and Galveston counties.

HOUSTON — A confessed serial killer who killed at least two young Houston girls is being transported back to Texas to stand trial for three more murders after he was sentenced to the death penalty in a separate case by a judge in Oklahoma City.

William Reece, 61, in August 2021 was found guilty of the 1997 kidnapping and murder of Tiffany Johnston, a 19-year-old newlywed in Bethany, Oklahoma. He is now being transported to Texas to stand trial for three other murders.

Reece was indicted in Galveston County, Texas, for the murders of 12-year-old Laura Kate Smither and 17-year-old Jessica Cain. He was also indicted in Brazoria County, Texas, for the capital murder of 20-year-old Kelli Cox, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady gave KHOU 11 the following statement regarding Reece's transfer:

“In accordance with the Interstate Agreement on Detainers Act, William Lewis Reece is being transported from Oklahoma to Texas to stand trial for his crimes in Galveston and Brazoria Counties. Reece was indicted in Galveston County for the murders of Laura Kate Smither and Jessica Cain and in Brazoria County for the capital murder of Kelli Cox. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, and both intend to vigorously prosecute Reece and hold him accountable under the law.”

What we know about the victims

Tiffany Johnston

Reece's first known murder victim was Tiffany, who was kidnapped from a car wash.

Testimony showed Reece sexually assaulted her in a horse trailer and then strangled her. Her partially nude body was found the next day.

More than two decades later, DNA evidence linked Reece to the crime.

But Tiffany wasn’t his first victim, according to detectives.

They say Reece, an Oklahoma native, moved to Houston and started hunting. He liked pretty girls with long, brown hair. In his confession, he said his first victim was a 12-year-old in Friendswood girl.

Laura Smither

Laura Smither, 12, went for a jog in her neighborhood in April of 1997 and never made it home.

Laura's frantic parents and dozens of others joined the search for Laura. Her disappearance was the lead story on the news that night – and for many nights to come.

Laura’s body was eventually found in Pasadena.

“In 1997, when Laura went missing, we prayed so hard for her to be brought back to our dinner table. That didn’t happen the way we wanted,” Gay Smither said after Reece confessed in 2016. “Our prayers were not answered the way we wanted. But our prayers were answered; Laura was found."

Jessica Cain

The family of Jessica Cain would wait 19 years for their answers

Jessica was a 17-year-old La Marque high school student who vanished on a steamy night in August of 1997.

Jessica was headed home after attending a theater cast party with friends. She almost made it. Her car was later found abandoned on the side of I-45, not far from Tiki Island. There was no sign of Jessica.

"It wasn't a car wreck, it wasn't an accident. This was something they did to her, something horrific, evil thing that happened," said Danni Previte, a childhood friend.

Kelli Cox

Like Tiffany, Kelli Cox was killed in July of 1997 as Reece bounced back and forth between Oklahoma and Texas.

The 20-year-old University of North Texas student disappeared after touring a Denton jail with some classmates. She was last seen at a gas station across the street.