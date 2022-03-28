Beaumont Police arrest 2 men, 3 juveniles in fatal Sunday evening shooting

The two men are each being held on a $1 million bond at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two men and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a Sunday evening murder at a south Beaumont apartment complex.

Donald Babino Jr., 24, of Port Arthur, and Charles Verdine Jr., 20, have both been arrested on murder charges according to Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The two men are each being held on $1 million bonds at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Both were arrested along with three juveniles in connection with the fatal shooting at the Virginia Estates Apartments Collins told 12News.

The three juveniles, whose names are not being released, have all been arrested on weapons and evading detention charges Collins said.

The juveniles could be facing more charges.

Officers were sent to the apartments just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call and when they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

The man was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he was pronounced dead a short time later police said.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.