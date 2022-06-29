Young cowboy from Kountze preparing for rodeo competition. Here's how you can help

He's an 8-year-old rough-riding cowboy working to make a name for himself in this competitive sport.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A young Southeast Texan is asking for our help in his quest to be the best in the rodeo scene.

John Calvin started with mutton busting and graduated to miniature bull riding. The 8-year-old rough-riding cowboy is working to make a name for himself in this competitive sport.

The country athlete said he has been involved in rodeo since he was 4 years old.

"I started off on sheep, and then for four years, I started on when I was four and I'm on mini bulls and calves now," Calvin said.

From traveling all over the country to entering rodeo competitions, he said the long practice hours are crucial, so he can hang on till the buzzer.

"My favorite part like riding the bull, and riding it until the buzzer," Calvin said.

Calvin has been one of the youngest in his division, and with the support of his parents, when it comes to training Johnny Duke said he feels his son has the talent.

“He has practice every other Wednesday at a friend’s house that lives in Cleveland or up to J Cambells house out in Crockett, Texas,” Duke said. “He will train for three or four hours that evening, then have a rodeo on Saturday and sometimes, Saturday and Sunday."

Apart from the traveling costs, it can be expensive to keep up with the latest safety gear, from helmets, to vests, and chaps.

“Just his helmet was just $600, the vest was another $275, and his chaps were another $300 to $400,” Duke said. “Boots and spurs, you are looking easy $1,500 and you can wear that stuff out in a year.”

But none of these things get Calvin down, as he has won over 25 belt buckles that have helped him place.

“You gotta try your best when you are on the bull, and it may look easy but it's not easy,” Calvin said.

Calvin's next competition is this 4th of July weekend.

You can make a donation to support his journey by calling (409) 201-2688.