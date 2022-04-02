1 dead, 3 in critical condition after all passengers ejected in early morning crash in Beaumont

It happened around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of I-10 eastbound and North 11th street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Saturday morning wreck that left one person dead and three injured.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of I-10 eastbound and North 11th Street.

Officials said the victims are four family members from New Orleans.

The mother was pronounced dead on arrival. Two children and a man were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Two children, ages 1 and 5 years old, were rushed to Texas Children's Hospital. A man identified as the father of the family sustained head injuries, according to Collins.

No one was wearing a seatbelt, and they were all ejected from the vehicle, Collins told 12News.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle exited the highway at a high rate of speed and hit a tree, according to Collins.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.