Church in Orange demanding answers after energy bill triples to more than $800

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Leaders of a church in Orange want answers after their electric bill tripled from one month to the next with no clear explanation.



The church's pastor said they haven't increased their energy usage and he's looking for any help they can get to make ends meet.

$1,600, that's how much a 20-person congregation at Colony Baptist Church had to fork over to Entergy to keep their electricity on.

"God's always provided for us through thick and thin, and he's going to provide for us now, but I don't like a misuse of God's money,” said Pastor Sam Roe.



Roe has been the pastor at Colony Baptist Church in Orange for 18 years.



This January is the first time he got an energy bill of over $700, then in February, more than $800.



"That's more than our electricity bills ever ran, even in the deepest winter, or the hottest, hottest summers,” Roe said.

"I know we paid off $400 before when it was a summer that was so hot. But that's been a few years back," Roe said.

He said just the month before in December, they paid a little over $200. That's closer to their monthly average.



"So we called Entergy," he said, "and they said nothing was wrong."



Roe said he knows where the discrepancy lies.



"We're not using what they're saying we use it," Roe said.

Roe said his bill is charging him for about 70 kilowatts per day, but he's been manually checking the meter every day, and it doesn't usually go above 20.



"I've always been very conservative with our energy because our finances," Roe said.



12News also reached out to Entergy.



A spokesperson told 12News that the company will investigate the matter and see if they can find the reason for this sharp increase in the church's electric bill.



Roe hopes that happens quickly. He said that for a congregation of 20 people, an $800 monthly energy bill is unsustainable.



"We have to have our electricity,” Roe said. “And I appreciate if somebody somewhere will give us some kind of answers."

Pastor Roe also said on Wednesday, they just got their next bill which is $845.



Once this gets sorted out, he hopes to be reimbursed for the large monthly bills.



