CASA of Southeast Texas kicks off child abuse prevention month with vigil

April 1 kicks off child abuse prevention month.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Balloons filled the sky in Beaumont Friday as a visible tribute to the almost 200 children killed by abuse or neglect in Texas last year.



The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas, commonly referred to as CASA, organized the ceremony. They hope the event leaves an impression on Southeast Texas.



Child abuse takes the lives of kids every year, but CASA hopes this event, will inspire the community to help children in need.

Liz Woods, the executive director of CASA Southeast Texas, said that the number of child-abuse-related deaths went down last year but there is still work to be done.

“199 kids, that's a lot of kids,” Woods said. “We want everyone to know that it's happening and we need help. The kids need help. They need to be rescued from those situations, and we just want everybody to be aware of that.”

So how can you help? CASA offers volunteer training throughout the year.



You must be at least 21, and attend around 33 hours of training. After this, you select your case.



CASA volunteers help to inform and expedite the child welfare process.

Woods said that there are also ways to help just by paying attention and speaking up. If you see any of the following signs, it can all be signs of abuse.



A child trying to avoid a certain person or people

Struggling in school

Wetting the bed

Isolating themselves