'Princess Ivy will forever be in our hearts' | Family of 4-year-old killed in Rainbow Bridge crash seeking donations for funeral expenses

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The family of a 4-year-old girl who died in a crash involving three vehicles on Rainbow Bridge is seeking donations for funeral expenses.

The crash happened Friday, March 25 when the driver of a 2015 Dodge car with the child inside failed to control her speed and hit the back of a 2018 Chevrolet pickup, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Chevrolet pickup was also behind a 2005 Ford pickup truck.

The impact caused the driver of the Dodge to skid into the right lane and hit a guard rail.

All drivers and the child were taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth for treatment. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family told 12News that the child’s godmother was the driver of the Dodge car. The godmother was taken to the hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

The identity of the 4-year-old girl was revealed as Ivy A. Davis.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses for the child.

"They need the village to have their backs through this terrible time. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated. Princess Ivy will forever be in our hearts," the family said in part in a statement on the GoFundMe account.

