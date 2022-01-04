New university searching for office space in Beaumont, plans to open fall 2022

Classes will be held online, but they're still looking for a physical space to house a computer lab and other student services, according to school officials.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new university offering faith-based education is planning to open this fall, and school leaders are looking for a space to lease in Beaumont.

Holy Patriot University school leaders said they have 200 students enrolled and classes will be held online.

Holy Patriot University will offer online courses in a number of Christian-based majors. Like Bachelors of Christian Education and Bachelors of Christian Coaching.

“Kind of lock down the final campus locations, most of our classes will be virtual and online classes," said David Angeron, the founder of Holy Patriot University. "Teachers, coaches, and staff members are all highly qualified with master's degrees and our students will be hands-on even though it's virtual classes they will be required to shadow different people in their field.”

Holy Patriot University is accredited through The National Bible College Association.

That means they don't have to answer to the Department of Education.



There are about 100 of these types of schools around the country.



Athletics will be an integral part of Holy Patriot University's vision.



The school has been busy hiring coaches and recruiting athletes.

Newly hired basketball coach Walter Yates said he believes in the mission of the school.

“The trailblazers at this thing, you know what I mean? You have to be smart, and parents want things to be concrete, and things are still being built right now,” Yates said. “So, the smart thing to do is to sell the recruits on being the first, in the beginning, and be patient and you can start something that will be really great.”

They'll train at Golden Triangle Sports Academy. In its first year, Holy Patriot University plans to compete in an independent conference.

The school's founder said Southeast Texas felt like the right place for the opportunity.

“To help out athletes and students get better academically, athletically, and spiritually," Angeron said. "We looked at different locations, and we met Mr. Brian Cancler here at the Golden Triangle Academy and his facility was first class and gave us an opportunity to lease the area for our students to be able to come in and do some training. So, we just felt like it was a good fit.”

Angeron said they are still looking for office space to lease. He said Holy Patriot University is interested in space at Ford Park.

Students are set to start classes on September 1, 2022.