House fire in Liberty County leaves 1 woman dead

In a Facebook post by Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Gary Flowers, he asked everyone to send out prayers to those affected by this tragedy.

SARATOGA, Texas — One person is dead after multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire Sunday evening in Hull, Liberty County.

Fatal Fire was dispatched at 7:11 p.m. and a mutual aid call went out at 8:22 p.m.

The home is on County Road 2043 off of 770. According to the fire department, it is near the business, Alford's Propane.

They identified the deceased as a female. Her name is pending notification of next of kin.

Responding fire departments include Batson VFD, Cypress, Lakes VFD, Hardin VFD, Hull Daisetta VFD and Saratoga VFD.

In a Facebook post by Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Gary Flowers, he asked everyone to send out prayers to those affected by this tragedy.

"Saratoga Fire responded to a Mutual Aid call with Hull Daisetta, Hardin, Batson and Cypress Lakes Fire departments on a Structure Fire in Hull ,unfortunately this fire resulted in a fatality, Please pray for this family in the days to come. Please also remember all of the Firefighters and First Responders who were on scene."