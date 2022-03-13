No injuries reported after late Sunday night fire damages Orange County home, investigation underway

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames pouring out of two-story home.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigating is underway after a home in Orange County was damaged in a late Sunday night fire.

Firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Foxtrot Drive after receiving a call about a structure fire.

Fire crews were told that people were trapped inside the home. However, Fire Chief Manshack told a 12News crew at the scene everyone was out of the home.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames pouring out of a two-story home. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and it is unclear if the house was devastated by the damage caused by the smoke and flames.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

