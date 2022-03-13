Police: Homicide investigation underway following gunfire in Beaumont's South End

Beaumont Police responded to call about shots being fired near Goliad Street and Wall Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after gunshots were heard in Beaumont's South End late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call that came in shortly before midnight after residents heard shots being fired near Goliad Street and Wall Street.

Police dispatch confirmed with 12News that the incident is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, it is unclear how many were injured during the incident and what led to it.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

