Chambers County Sheriff's Office asking for help after possible human remains found in south Anahuac

ANAHUAC, Texas — Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public's help after finding what they believe are human remains in south Anahuac.

Deputies were dispatched to an area in south Anahuac in reference to possible human remains being found, according to a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office release.

Detectives believe the remains are human due to evidence found on a lower body part. Detectives are working with crime scene technicians to find additional evidence and remains.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the possible remains.

If anyone knows of someone that is missing, and possibly had a medical procedure done somewhere on the lower part of their body, they are asked to call the Chambers County Criminal Investigation Division at 409-267-2500.

From a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office release:

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area in south Anahuac in reference to possible human remains being located.

The preliminary investigation of the remains appear to be those of a human due to trauma screws located in a lower extremity bone. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, assisted by Crime Scene Technicians, are working diligently excavating the site where the remains were located in an effort to find additional remains and any possible evidence.

Sheriff Hawthorne is asking that if anyone knows of someone that is missing, that possibly had a medical procedure to a lower extremity in the last few years, to contact the Chambers County Criminal Investigation Division at 409-267-2500 or Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.