Scheduling mistake leads to long waiting lines at Hardin County vaccination site

LUMBERTON, Texas — Those waiting to get their second shot on Friday had to pack their patience in lines at Hardin County's COVID-19 vaccination site at the Lumberton ISD Performing Arts Center.

A scheduling mistake led to long lines with some folks waiting over an hour to get their second dose of a vaccine.

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel says 386 people were scheduled to receive their second doses Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.



But, after the school realized they wouldn't be able to use the performing arts center this weekend, someone mistakenly scheduled Saturdays appointments for Friday. That added 761 people who needed second doses to Friday’s list.



This wasn't the only reason for the long lines, according to Judge McDaniel.



"Quite a few people couldn't come over the past, at least Monday through Thursday of this week. I think there's even some from last week that couldn't come on their regular day for their second shot, so they all showed up this morning," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said some people actually left Friday morning before receiving their second shot, but he says don't worry if you're one of those people.



"Some people left mad. I don't blame 'em, and we'll get 'em taken care of," McDaniel said.



Long lines in Lumberton Friday left some people looking for their COVID-19 vaccine fuming.



“If they wanna come back next week, they can come in. We'll be there next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the same location between 9 and 12," McDaniel said.

The long lines come ahead of Texas opening up vaccination eligibility to all Texans 18 years old and older starting Monday.



And despite the upcoming expanding of vaccine eligibility in Texas, local vaccination hubs have been ready for the vaccination rollout to speed up.



"We've received enough vaccines. We don't have as many people. So, we want to make it more widely available immediately to get those doses out the door and get people vaccinated the widest number of people possible vaccinated," said Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Further adding to people’s frustrations, health officials were not checking people’s appointment times. For example, people with 10 a.m. appointments may have been waiting until close to noon to get their second shot.



But local judges across Southeast Texas said they're prepared for the demand even as people from out of our area come for their vaccine.

People like Jerry Moon who drove in from Conroe. He and his wife to get their second shots.



"We got great weather today, you know, it could be raining, and it could be cold like we had, so it's all good," Moon said.



Moon said it's a quick and easy process once you get in the door.



"I think everybody should come on out and get there first and second shot. Get it done, so we can all go back to our normal life," Moon said.



Judge McDaniel said the Hardin County Health Department has agreed to give out leftover vaccines next week to those who may need a shot but don't have an appointment.