Hardin County health officials lift requirements to schedule COVID-19 vaccine

With eligibility requirements lifted to schedule an appointment, people from all over the world have been coming to Hardin County to get vaccinated. "Our focus is to take care of our Hardin County residents and our Southeast Texas residents but we're not gonna turn anyone else away," McDaniel said. With lifted eligibility requirements and appointment availability Hardin County has caught the eye of 'vaccine hunters' not only in Southeast Texas but all over the world. As of last Thursday, McDaniel says 836 people so far, have traveled from Harris County to get their shot, and that's not even the furthest place people are traveling from.

"I think we vaccinated a lady earlier this week from Vietnam," McDaniel said.



McDaniel welcomes everyone, but he remains focused on making sure Hardin County residents have access to the vaccine.



"Just looking at different locations to move it to that is available to us at the time and also try to get it where people don't have to drive quite so far," McDaniel said.



That's why he is rotating where vaccine sites are located. In the upcoming weeks, he hopes to find a location in the western part of the county to better serve people who live there.



"I wanted to get the vaccine clinics, you know, closer to the people if we could," McDaniel said.



And an unintended consequence has happened since Hardin County has been in the spotlight. It's actually causing a boost for businesses.



"I've had some of the businesses thank me because there's people coming in from out of town shopping and eating and even staying at our hotels," McDaniel said.



McDaniel also says he's requested to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Hardin County, but for now they're working with the Moderna vaccine.