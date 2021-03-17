Temporary vaccine site in Hardin County available next week for those who register

Eligibility requirements have been lifted, but walk ups will not be accepted.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A temporary vaccine site will soon open in Kountze as Hardin County health officials continue to make the COVID-19 vaccines available to residents, according County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

The vaccination site will be at the First United Methodist Church located at 1015 South Pine Street, starting on Monday, March 22.

Vaccines will be administered Monday through Friday for the week of March 22-26 and March 29-April 3.

Eligibility requirements have been lifted, but walk ups will not be accepted. Anyone wanting a shot will have to register through the Southeast Texas Regional Operations Center website.

McDaniel says officials are still waiting to confirm which vaccine will be distributed but says it’ll most likely be Moderna.

Anyone in need of assistance can call (409) 550-2536, press Option 4 for Hardin County or Option 5 for Orange County.