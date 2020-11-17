Mardi Gras Southeast Texas to move ahead with plans for 2021 event

Events are being cancelled in Galveston and New Orleans for the upcoming season

BEAUMONT, Texas — Organizers with Mardi Gras Southeast Texas said Tuesday the event is set to move forward in 2021.

Laura Childress with Mardi Gras Southeast Texas told 12News they will evaluate as February gets closer.

Plans include implementing various safety measures like hand sanitizer stations, constant cleaning and spreading things out according to Childress.

Childress said they will comply with whatever orders are in place during that time.

Announcements are set to be made this week on who will headlines the event's concerts.

Galveston’s grandest Mardi Gras Parade has been cancelled for 2021, and other krewes are reportedly considering canceling their events because of COVID concerns.

The cancellation of the Momus Grand Night Parade, coronation and ball was announced Tuesday by The Knights of Momus, citing safety concerns for their members and the public.

Officials in New Orleans are saying it's unlikely Mardi Gras parades will happen in the city during the 2021 season.

The news seemed to catch some people off guard but City spokesman Beau Tidwell said it shouldn’t have and that the messaging has been consistent.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie told 12News the city won't have its own Mardi Gras event in 2021 due to the pandemic.