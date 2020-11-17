Suspect in Port Neches stabbing death was involved in major car accident after leaving scene

Police said the two got into an argument and physical altercation Friday night before Holloway stabbed her several times with a knife. That's when police believe the 47-year-old left the scene. Holloway got into a major accident when he left the scene according to a news release from Port Neches Police Department.

Updated Information: The suspect in the homicide is identified as Robert Alan Holloway 47 yoa from Port Neches. He has been charged with Murder. Investigators determined that the victim lived with the suspect at the Palms Apartments in Port Neches. On Friday evening 11/13/2020 the suspect and victim had an argument and physical altercation, at their apartment. Investigators believe the suspect stabbed the victim several times with a knife and left the scene. While fleeing the scene on Hwy 366 near Spur 136, the suspect was involved in a major vehicle accident. The suspect suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment. On 11/16/2020 investigators obtained a Murder warrant for the arrest of Robert Alan Holloway. The warrant was executed with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office warrant division. The suspect will then be transported to the Jefferson County Detention facility.