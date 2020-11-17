Recent string of armed robberies in Beaumont may be connected, police say

Detectives are investigating at least seven aggravated robberies with similar descriptions of the suspect and weapon involved.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is continuing to search for a main suspect involved in a string of armed robberies around the city.

Detectives are investigating at least seven aggravated robberies after similar descriptions of the suspect and weapon involved have been reported to authorities, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officials said the main suspect is a young man with green eyes. He is possibly in the age ranges of 18 to 25 years old. The young man’s height is between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6. The suspect has been using a handgun during the robberies, police say.

(Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 13, 2020)

Beaumont Police detectives are advising the public to remain alert this holiday season and to make sure home and business cameras are working properly.

The locations and dates where the string of robberies took place are as follows, according to Beaumont Police.

255 Dowlen Rd, Exxpress Mart, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 around 8:26 p.m.

2245 IH-10S, Fastlane #25, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 around 7:30 p.m.

501 Washington Blvd Seven Eleven, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 around 2:50 a.m.

4350 E. Lucas, Subway, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 around 9:45 p.m.

3210 Avenue A, Family Dollar, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 around 7:04 p.m.

3710 Highland Dollar General, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

5710 Hwy 105, Exxpress Mart, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 around 9:04 p.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.