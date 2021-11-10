Twins indicted, accused of shooting victim multiple times during Port Neches domestic-related incident

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the twins admitted to police that the gun found was his and he shot the man.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Twin brothers were indicted on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a Port Neches shooting.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an October 11, 2021 newscast.)

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment for burglary to 22-year-old twins Tevin and Devin McGhee after an October 8 shooting left one man injured.

Both twins are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 bonds, according to jail records.

Port Neches Police responded to a call from the 1900 block of 6th street shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, October 8 in reference to suspicious activity.

Prior to arriving on the scene, responding officers were told two armed male suspects were on the porch and that the two had allegedly forcefully entered the residence, according to probable cause affidavits.

When police arrived, Tevin and Devin McGhee exited the premises. Both were told to lay on the ground and were placed under arrest. Upon searching the twins, police found a .22 caliber firearm, according to the affidavits.

According to one of the affidavits, Tevin McGhee told responding officers that the gun was his and that he shot the victim several times.

Tevin and Devin McGhee were charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.