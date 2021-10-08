Police: 1 shot, 2 in custody after domestic-related incident in Port Neches neighborhood

Port Neches Police were called to the 1900 block of 6th Street around 9 p.m. about a shooting.

PORT NECHES, Texas — One person shot multiple times is recovering in a Beaumont hospital, and two suspects are behind bars after a domestic-related incident in Port Neches Friday night, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine confirmed with 12News.

When they arrived, police said they heard gunshots, and saw two armed people on a porch at the location.

Officers were able to approach the two suspects once backup arrived. They were both taken into custody, according to Lemoine.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, Lemoine said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

