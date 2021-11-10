Twins arrested after victim shot multiple times during Port Neches domestic-related incident

Port Neches Police Chief Lemoine told 12News the twins could face additional charges.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12news that the two people arrested after a Friday night Port Neches shooting that left a victim injured were 22-year-old twins.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Saturday, October 9 newscast.)

Tevin and Devin McGhee are charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony and are currently in Jefferson County Jail being held $500,000 bonds, according to jail records.

Lemoine said the case is under review by the district attorney, and the twins could face additional charges.

Port Neches Police were called to the 1900 block of 6th Street around 9 p.m., Friday, October 8 about a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they heard gunshots, and saw two armed people on a porch at the location.

Officers were able to approach the two suspects once backup arrived. They were both taken into custody, according to Lemoine. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, Lemoine said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.