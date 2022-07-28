Brenika Lott trial | Orange woman's son testifies he saw his mom punching 5-year-old girl who died of blunt force trauma in 2020

Brenika Lott's son said he saw his mother punching 5-year-old Daviana Landry.

ORANGE, Texas — During the fourth day in the trial for an Orange woman accused of beating a 5-year-old Louisiana girl to death, the accused’s son took the stand and said he saw his mother hit the girl.

Brenika Lott is charged with capital murder of a child in connection with the 2020 death of her goddaughter Daviana Landry. Landry was found unresponsive in a home in the 700 block of 10th Street on June 26, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Landry had bruises on her arms, chest and face and her eyes were swollen shut, the document reveals. Investigators believe the 5-year-old girl had been "deceased for an amount of time."

During day four of the trial, Lott's son took the stand. Her son was 11 years old when Landry died.

The now 14-year-old was asked if he knew why he was at the courthouse. He responded that he was there, “to testify that my mom killed someone.”

The teenager testified that Lott picked up Landry from Louisiana to bring her to their house in Orange. The boy said at that time, Landry was excited and had no injuries.

The teenager said the day before Landry died, the 5-year-old girl was acting different. He said in part that, “she couldn’t talk or do anything."

Lott's son said one day his mother's perfume went missing, so he, Lott and Landry all searched for it. He said his mother was upset and blamed Landry.

The teenager said at some point, Lott began punching the 5-year-old girl with her first and hitting her with other objects.

When shown objects in court, the 14-year-old said, “My mom hit Daviana with the cord,” and, “My mom hit Daviana in the head with that.” Lott's son said he never hit Landry.

The teenager testified that Lott shot a gun at him because he was being bad. He said the bullet shattered glass from the door, and Lott hid the glass because she did not want police to see it.

Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz questioned Lott’s son, asking if he lives with a different family now. He said yes.

The teenager said he did not tell the truth at the Garth House because his mom did not want him to tell the truth, and she did not want to go to jail

Jury saw footage of an officer speaking to Lott’s son on the day Landry died. Her son led the officer through the home, pointing at objects he said his mother used to abuse Landry.

Blood was found on several objects.

Another person who took the stand Thursday was the officer. Gertz asked the officer if he knew how problematic it was that Lott's son was not wearing gloves and touching everything at the scene.

The officer said he did know and that he tried to stop Lott's son, but stated her son was picking up things and moving too fast during the walk through.

The officer testified that when he asked Lott's son how his mom got the injuries on her hand and how Landry was injured, the boy made a fist motion and said Landry was injured from being punched.

Sergeant Amber Hicks with the Orange County Sheriff's Office also took the stand.

During the second day of a trial, Landry's family was forced to relive her final moments. The jury heard from a witness who took swabs of DNA from the crime scene and a detective who was at the scene and questioned Lott the day Landry was found.

Those in the courtroom Tuesday saw body camera footage with audio of Lott being questioned by detectives following Landry's death.

In the footage, Lott can be heard telling the detective "I can't believe this happened in my own house." Lott is also heard repeatedly telling the detective she did not kill Landry.

Lott claimed Landry hurt herself while playing saying in part, "That little knot on her head, I thought it was a dust mite."

Lott said she tried to treat Landry's wounds, A detective said Lott tried treating Landry with calamine lotion and children's Motrin.

Prosecutors were not convinced by Lott's explanation. They argued that Landry's injuries were a result of severe trauma.

During the first day of the trial, Prosecutor Krispen Walker said this all began with a call no first responder wants to get.

Walker told the jury that when the first responder got to the home, he found Landry's bruised body.

According to Walker, the detective who interviewed Lott noticed her hands were bruised. When asked why, Lott reportedly said it was due to dust mites.

Walker told the jury that a detective found text messages from Lott saying Landry was acting up and a photo of the injured girl.

Walker said Lott told the detective an autopsy would not reveal any signs of trauma. An autopsy revealed Landry died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The autopsy also revealed the 5-year-old girl had injuries from the top of her head to her feet. Walker warned the jury they will see graphic photos as evidence

“This may be stuff you just can't unsee,” Walker said.

