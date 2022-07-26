'I can't believe this happened' | Testimony continues in trial for Orange woman accused of beating 5-year-old girl to death in 2020

Brenika Lott said Daviana Landry was injured from a, "slip n slide or something."

BEAUMONT, Texas — During the second day of a trial for an Orange woman accused of beating a 5-year-old Louisiana girl to death, the victim’s family was forced to relive her final moments.

Brenika Lott, 38, is charged with capital murder of a child in connection with the 2020 death of Daviana Landry. Lott's trial began on Monday, June 25, 2022.

Landry was found unresponsive in a home in the 700 block of 10th Street on June 26, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit. The young girl had multiple bruises on her body and her eyes were swollen shut.

Leading up to Landry's death, Lott claims Landry was staying with her. Lott said she, her son and Landry were supposed to take a trip to Mississippi the day before the 5-year-old died.

Lott is currently being held in the Orange County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

During day two of the trial, the jury heard from a witness who took swabs of DNA from the crime scene and a detective who was at the scene and questioned Lott the day Landry was found.

Those in the courtroom Tuesday saw body camera footage with audio of Lott being questioned by detectives following Landry's death.

In the footage, Lott can be heard telling the detective "I can't believe this happened in my own house." Lott is also heard repeatedly telling the detective she did not kill Landry.

Lott claimed Landry hurt herself while playing saying in part, "That little knot on her head, I thought it was a dust mite."

Lott said she tried to treat Landry's wounds, A detective said Lott tried treating Landry with calamine lotion and children's Motrin.

Prosecutors were not convinced by Lott's explanation. They argued that Landry's injuries were a result of severe trauma.

The family kept a box of tissues close. Every time a photograph or video was shown, their emotions showed just how much Landry meant to them and how much they miss her.



During the first day of the trial, Prosecutor Krispen Walker said this all began with a call no first responder wants to get.

Walker told the jury that when the first responder got to the home, he found Landry's bruised body.

According to Walker, the detective who interviewed Lott noticed her hands were bruised. When asked why, Lott reportedly said it was due to dust mites.

Walker told the jury that a detective found text messages from Lott saying Landry was acting up and a photo of the injured girl.

Walker said Lott told the detective an autopsy would not reveal any signs of trauma. An autopsy revealed Landry died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The autopsy also revealed the 5-year-old girl had injuries from the top of her head to her feet. Walker warned the jury they will see graphic photos as evidence

“This may be stuff you just can't unsee,” Walker said.

Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz told the jury the young girl was found with severe injuries, but claims Landry had been sexually assaulted.

Gertz said evidence collected was strewn around the house. However, Gertz said it was Landry's "real killer" not Lott who tried to hide it.

Gertz said none of the evidence had Lott's DNA on it. He told the jury the evidence about who the real killer is has been in the police files all along.

Gertz promised the evidence will reveal who the real killer is.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

