Police charge woman in 'blunt force trauma' death of 5-year-old girl in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — A 32-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a 5-year-old girl at a home in Orange last week.

Brenika Lott, 32, of Orange, was arrested without incident after a capital murder warrant was issued for her on Monday according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.

Lott is accused of killing Daviana Landry, 5, of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, at a home in the 700 block of 10th Street the release said.

Preliminary autopsy results released Monday reported that Landry's death was a homicide and showed that she died due to blunt force trauma the release said.

Landry had spent the night before with Lott, who was a "trusted family friend" of Landry's family, according to police.

Police were called to the home by paramedics who responded to the home for a call about an unresponsive child.

When they arrived Lott was administering CPR to the child police said.

Medics realized the child was dead and called for police.

Lott is being held in the Orange County Jail on a charge of "capital murder of a child under 10-years-old." No bond has been set for her according to jailers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

