3 arrested after police raid Beaumont apartments, find guns, heroin and crack cocaine

A search warrant was used Friday, May 28, 2021 at two locations in the 600 block of Avenue E.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Law enforcement officials with the Beaumont Police Department have arrested two men and a women after finding narcotics and guns at two Beaumont apartments, according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

A search warrant was used Friday, May 28, 2021 at the two locations in the 600 block of Avenue E.

197 grams of heroin, 56 grams of crack cocaine and two guns were seized during the search.

As a result, three people are now facing multiple charges, according to the release.

Franklin Calel, 35 of Beaumont, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance

Viola Walker, 57 of Beaumont, was arrested for two counts of “manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.”

Michael Pierre 58 of Beaumont, was arrested for two counts of “manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.”

Beaumont Police Narcotics, SWAT, Special Assignment Unit, and K-9 all assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Full news release from Beaumont Police...

3 Arrested Following Narcotics Search Warrant- 600 block of Ave E

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Beaumont Police Narcotics, SWAT, Special Assignment Unit, and K-9 executed a search warrant at two locations in the 600 block of Avenue E. The search warrant yielded a total seizure of approximately 197 grams of Heroin, 56 grams of crack cocaine, and 2 firearms.

Franklin Calel (a 35 year old Beaumont resident, pictured below in blue), was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Viola Walker (a 57 year old Beaumont resident, pictured below in orange), was placed under arrest for two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance



Michael Pierre (a 58 year old Beaumont resident, pictured below in orange), was placed under arrest for two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance