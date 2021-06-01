Man found dead inside Hardin County gun range after reported shooting

It happened Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Lone Star Indoor Gun Range.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead following a reported shooting at an indoor gun range near Lumberton, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells 12News it happened on Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Lone Star Indoor Gun Range located at 4940 US 69.

As more information unfolds in the ongoing investigation, sheriff's deputies are calling the incident a tragic accident.

It was initially reported that a person was injured at the firing range, according to the sheriff's office. When EMS deputies arrived on the scene, they found a deceased man in his late 60s.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation reveals the man was the only person in the gun range at the time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

