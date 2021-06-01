'Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant'

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday, June 5 is Free Fishing day.

Every first Saturday in June allows Texans to fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high quality fishing opportunities to fishers of all skill level and ages including access to information on more than 150 lakes, wheelchair accessible fishing piers, tips and videos for beginner fishers, and more.

TPWD, the City of Abilene, and various other organizations will provide outdoor education activities for kids and adults from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Abilene Outdoor Adventures 2021 event at Cal Young Park. Some loaner tackle and bait will be provided.

TPWD staff, along with other community groups, will have booths at the event in addition to offering families the opportunity to participate in activities such as archery, fishing, wildlife education and plant identification activities, backpacking, camping, and kayak demonstrations.

In addition to this, three state parks will offer special events. Fort Boggy State Park will host the "Summer Bash Kids Fish." Lake State Park and Environmental learning Center will offer the "Catfish Coral," and the Bonham State Park will host "Family Fishing" event.

TWPD encourages anglers to get their fishing license. One of the reasons is that 100 percent of an individuals fishing license fees goes to TPWD for on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking, that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish.

“We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation,” Craig Bonds said. “A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

The Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package for Texas residents allows anglers to fish in fresh and salt water. It is valid from the date of purchase through the end of the purchase month of the next license year.

If an individual plans on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.