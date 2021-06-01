No charges filed after Orange County property owner shoots 'toward' survey team

Orange County deputies and Vidor Police officers responded to the scene.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man who fired shots toward a county survey team will not face charges after team members declined to press charges.

A property owner along Evangeline Drive just north of Interstate 10 in Orange County just outside of Vidor saw the survey team on his property around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and fired the shots to scare them off a spokesperson with the Orange County Sheriff's Office told 12News.

Orange County deputies and Vidor Police officers responded to the scene and held the man until it was determined the survey crew was not going to press charges.

No injuries were reported.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.