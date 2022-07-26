'Listen to the children' | Trial underway for Beaumont man accused of sexually abusing two children

The first victim was 7 years old when she told someone about the alleged abuse.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 67-year-old Beaumont man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child is standing trial.

Jury selection in the trial for Harvey Lee Isadore began Tuesday. Isadore is accused of sexually abusing two children on two separate occasions.

The first victim was 7 years old when she told someone about the alleged abuse. While investigating her claims, investigators found there was a second victim that was not connected to the first allegation.

The second victim was 9 years old. Both children were interviewed at The Garth House, a children's advocacy center in Beaumont.

Isadore is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000, according to jail records. Testimony is expected to being Tuesday afternoon in front of Judge John Stevens.

Isadore refused to cooperate with an investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutor Pam French began opening statement. French said she struggled in knowing how to open the case for the jury and decided the best way was just to present some of the facts.

French told the jury about how the children said they came in contact with Isadore. French said that even though both victims encountered with the defendant on different on days, they had similar experiences that involved being forced into sexual activity.

"Listen to the children," French said. "They are the ones who are going to tell their stories.”

Defense Attorney Tom Burbank did not present an opening statement.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

