'Makes it hard to trust people,' Family friend says murder of 5-year-old in Orange was a shock

Daviana Landry was found unresponsive on Friday. Brenika Lott has been charged with capital murder in connection with her death.

ORANGE, Texas — From Southeast Texas to Louisiana, the death of a 5-year-old little girl has shaken the region, leaving loved ones to wonder where to go from here.

Police have arrested and charged Brenika Lott, a woman they say is responsible for the death of little Daviana Landry.

Lott was reportedly keeping Daviana when the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in Orange.

Family friend Lynnotta Kennedy says it's heartbreaking, especially for Daviana's mother.



"You put yourself in the mother's shoes and you can only imagine if you never been through it and the imagination side of it hurts like hell. So I can only imagine being in her shoes to deal with that myself, it hurts," Kennedy said.



She says she's been shaken up since she found out about the girl's death on Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Daviana was brutally beaten and neglected in a home in Orange last week.

Lott is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the girl's death.



"I wouldn't understand what went though her mind to do something like this to a five year old but her little boy has my prayers as well. Like, it's a very sad situation," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says she grew up with Lott and this is a surprise.

12News looked into Lott's criminal background and it appears she doesn't have a record.



Kennedy says having to bury a little girl who was left in the care of a loved one has changed her outlook on life.

"This makes it hard to trust people," Kennedy said. "When you pick a God parent you trust that person and if you can't trust a parent who can you trust?"

While the moment has caused a lot of pain, family members say they will make sure the memories of Daviana never fade away.

