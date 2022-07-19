x
Crime

Testimony begins in trial for Beaumont man charged with 2 counts of indecency with a child

Police say that the victim was 11 years old at the time she made an outcry.
Credit: 12NewsNow

BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony began Tuesday in the 252nd District Court for a Beaumont man charged with two counts of indecency with a child. 

Percy Andrepont, 68, was indicted September 2020.

The victim broke down crying as she described the alleged attack, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child was interviewed at The Garth House, a children's advocacy center in Beaumont. 

The victim was later seen by sexual assault examiner, who gave police evidence that led to the charges, according to the affidavit. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

