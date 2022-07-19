Testimony begins in trial for Beaumont man charged with 2 counts of indecency with a child

Police say that the victim was 11 years old at the time she made an outcry.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony began Tuesday in the 252nd District Court for a Beaumont man charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

Percy Andrepont, 68, was indicted September 2020.

Police say that the victim was 11 years old at the time she made an outcry.

The victim broke down crying as she described the alleged attack, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child was interviewed at The Garth House, a children's advocacy center in Beaumont.

The victim was later seen by sexual assault examiner, who gave police evidence that led to the charges, according to the affidavit.

