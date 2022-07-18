Babe Zaharias Open launch party kicks off busy week in Beaumont

3rd Annual Babe Zaharias Open returns to the Beaumont Country Club

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the third-straight year the Women's All Pro Tour is making a stop at the Beaumont Country Club with 82 professional golfers coming in from all over the world.

Monday night things got started with a launch party at Madison's on Dowlen.

The community was able to meet the pros, while also bidding on items in a silent auction with all the money raised going to the Babe Zaharias Foundation.

There were also plenty of familiar faces in the crowd including former Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini, Astros Hall of Fame member Larry Dierker and West Orange-Stark's Andre Robertson who played for the Yankees back in the 1980's.

Pastorini, who became a Houston legend during the "Luv Ya Blue" era, said being a part of this tournament is important.

"Well I've got a lot of ties with Beaumont because my manager Tommy Vance was here back in the 70's and I'd come over here and go duck hunting with him a lot, got to know a lot of people from the Beaumont Area. And when I was invited to be a participate in the first Babe Zaharias event, naturally jumped all over it. I haven't been coming every year, but every chance I get since last year, you know we're happy to be here and happy to support how this foundation works."

Things will continue Tuesday with the pro-am, then Wednesday it gets serious with the opening round of the Babe Zaharias Open.

The tournament will run through Saturday at the Beaumont Country Club.