City of Beaumont Purchasing Department hosting first-ever Vendor Fair

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont Purchasing Department is hosting their first ever Vendor Fair at the Beaumont Civic Center and are encouraging municipalities and businesses across Southeast Texas to attend.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for attendees and exhibitors and open to the public.

"Due to supply chain issues, among other things, it’s been challenging for the entire region to find qualified service providers. We’ve been looking for new and innovative ways to expand our pool of vendors and this is one way we’re doing that,” Terry said.

There will be workshops led by city officials as well as exhibitors on topics such as how to navigate the bid process, purchasing guidelines, how to become a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) vendor, and more, according to the release.

Vendors will earn an official "Building Beaumont" partner badge they can display on their website.

Attendees will walk away with all the information they need to do business with the city, debunk the misconceptions that it’s a challenging process, and get all their questions answered, according to the release.

There are plenty of opportunities across all departments for everything from caterers to construction.

From a City of Beaumont news release:

The City of Beaumont Purchasing Department is excited to announce the first-ever Vendor Fair will be held on July 20, 2022, at the Beaumont Civic Center (701 Main Street) from 10 am-3 pm. This event is free for attendees and exhibitors and open to the public. Municipalities and businesses across Southeast Texas and beyond are encouraged to attend or register for a booth.

Purchasing Manager Terry Welch said, “Our goal is to bring local government and businesses around the region together to share opportunities and network with new potential vendors so we all expand our pool of qualified bid applicants. Due to supply chain issues, among other things, it’s been challenging for the entire region to find qualified service providers. We’ve been looking for new and innovative ways to expand our pool of vendors and this is one way we’re doing that.”

There will be workshops led by City of Beaumont officials as well as exhibitors on topics such as How to Navigate the Bid Process, Purchasing Guidelines, How to become a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Vendor, and more.

Attendees will walk away with all the information they need to do business with the City, debunk the misconceptions that it’s a challenging process, and get all their questions answered. There are plenty of opportunities across all departments for everything from caterers to construction. Just for attending, vendors will earn an official “Building Beaumont” partner badge they can display on their website.

Visit BeaumontTexas.gov/Departments/Purchasing/ to register to be an attendee or exhibitor or learn more about the event. Exhibitor signup ends July 8, 2022.