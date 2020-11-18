Second arrest made after suspects jump in front of vehicle on I-10 feeder to rob driver

Demarcus Dante Powell, 21, was arrested for aggravated robbery according to police

BEAUMONT, Texas — A second arrest has been made after an aggravated robbery and murder in Beaumont on Monday.

Demarcus Dante Powell, 21, was arrested for aggravated robbery according to a Beaumont Police Department news release. Jacory Blue was also arrested in connection with the crime.

Police said the robbery suspects left the scene and headed toward the Timberlake Court Apartments. That's where investigators say a man was killed.

He has been taken to the Jefferson County Jail. Investigators expect to file additional charges against Powell.

On Monday, police said two men jumped in front of a driver on the I-10 feeder road and robbed him at gunpoint. The two took his cell phone and money. Shortly after, a man was shot and killed near the Timberlake Courts Apartments according to investigators.

BPD Detectives have arrested a second suspect in connection with the early morning Aggravated Robbery that occurred just before a Homicide at 125 IH-10 N (Timberlake Courts Apartments).