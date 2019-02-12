ORANGE, Texas — A man who robbed a woman on Sunday may have gotten her wallet, but not before she bit the bandit during a struggle to keep her stuff.

Orange Police Department Captain Robert Enmon told 12News it happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of a Shell station in the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive.

The woman had her wallet in her hand as she walked to her vehicle when the robber rode up on a bicycle and told her to give it him. She refused and the two struggled. This is when she bit the robber, but he was able to strong-arm the wallet from her and rode away on his bike.

The suspect is described as an African American mail around 5’8” tall wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a ball cap with a tag on it.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s possible location and identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

