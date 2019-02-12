JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man arrested in Jefferson County by the Department of Public Safety on drug charges is wanted out of Harris County for sex trafficking children.

Jail records show the DPS picked up Aryion Jackson, 21, on November 27 for drug possession and for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The arresting trooper found that Jackson is wanted out of Harris County for sexual assault of a child, compelling prostitution, and promotion of prostitution and trafficking of a person.

Jail records show Jackson is held on $55,000 bond for the drug charges, but no bond is set for the human trafficking and prostitution charges.

