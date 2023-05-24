Police investigating Wednesday afternoon armed robbery at Game X Change in Nederland

The store clerk told police a man walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded all the cash from the register.

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call at 2:50 p.m. regarding a robbery at Game X Change, located at 3536 FM 365 in Nederland, according to Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

The store clerk told police a man walked into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded all the cash from the register.

The man then ran to a dark blue sedan and left.

There were no injuries reported during the armed robbery, according to Porter.

It is unknown how much money the suspect took.

The robbery remains under investigation.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.