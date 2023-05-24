Land dispute among relatives may have led to Buna shooting on Tuesday night

The victim was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non life-threatening injuries.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Deputies in Jasper County are investigating a shooting in Buna they say may have stemmed from a family dispute over land.

Samuel Menefee, 51, of Buna, was arrested at the shooting scene and charged with aggravated assault - family violence with a weapon, which is a first degree felony according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The shooting, at a home along County Road 739 in Buna, was reported to Jasper County deputies at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night, May 23, 2023.

When they got there deputies found a 66-year-old man who had been shot in the back the release said.

He was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non life-threatening injuries.

Menefee and the victim are relatives, according to the sheriff's office and appeared to have been arguing over land. The argument escalated and led to the shooting according to the release.

The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived but at some point came back to the home and was arrested.

Menefee is in custody in the Jasper County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment, His bond has not yet been set.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

